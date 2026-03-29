Bollywood By Choice | Ranveer Vs Ranbir: Dhurandhar Triggers The Post-Khan Race To The Top

Summary of this article
The resounding success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar duology has propelled Ranveer Singh back into serious contention over who is going to rank among Bollywood's top actors.
Until recently, the position was held by Ranbir Kapoor, after the success of Animal.
The two actors share a defining trait: an immersive approach to their craft.
Who is Bollywood’s new king?
Yet, the old guard shows little inclination to step aside. Far from retreating, they continue to hold their ground with remarkable tenacity. Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for King with undiminished charm and charisma; Salman Khan has a patriotic release, Maatrubhumi, slated for later this year; and Aamir Khan has returned to the fray as both actor and producer after a brief hiatus.
Still, time spares no one. The trio is gradually ceding space and the stage is being set for a new claimant to the throne.
For die-hard Shah Rukh loyalists, the very idea of a “new king” may seem sacrilegious—the Baadshah’s crown, after all, has long appeared exclusive to the Pathaan (2023) star.
Much like the era of Rajesh Khanna, when the notion of another superstar felt inconceivable, today’s transition is bound to stir resistance. But Bollywood—as fluid as its money at the box office—has begun to leave the door to the top slightly ajar.
The resounding success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar duology—Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026)—has propelled Ranveer Singh back into serious contention. Until recently, the top position appeared firmly held by Ranbir Kapoor, following the box-office monster Animal (2023).
Singh, after a lull marked by underperformers such as 83 (2021) and Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), had been prematurely written off by trade watchers. Yet, his commanding turn as an undercover agent in Dhurandhar serves as a reminder of an old cinematic cliché: you cannot keep a good actor down for long.
With both actors riding high on major commercial successes, the race for supremacy has become compellingly close. The baton, long held by the triptych from the Bandra Khanate, now awaits its next bearer.
Choosing between Ranbir and Ranveer is no easy task. A substantial section of the industry regards Kapoor as the finest actor of his generation. As the grandson of Raj Kapoor and son of Rishi Kapoor, he carries forward a formidable legacy, combining inherited craft with a distinctly modern sensibility.
Yet, an equally persuasive camp champions Singh’s cause. His ferocity and emotional depth in Dhurandhar have reignited admiration for his range, reaffirming that while form may fluctuate, class is permanent.
On paper, Singh may seem to have an advantage at the box office. However, numbers tell only part of the story. Kapoor’s career has been defined by audacity in his choices—from Wake Up Sid (2009) to Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)—often favouring unconventional narratives over safe bets.
Even huge setbacks such as Besharam (2013) and Bombay Velvet (2015) did not deter him from following his instincts rather than formula, despite concerns from his own family, especially his father.
Singh’s trajectory, by contrast, has been more closely aligned with large-scale productions and marquee banners. While these films have amplified his star power, they have sometimes left limited scope to fully display his versatility. Dhurandhar, arriving at a crucial juncture, has restored that balance, showcasing him not just as a crowd-puller, but as an actor capable of internalised intensity.
The two, however, share a defining trait: an immersive approach to their craft. While preparing for Sanju (2018), Kapoor adopted Sanjay Dutt’s personal habits—even borrowing his signature fragrance, Tom Ford Oud—to inhabit the role completely.
Singh is no less rigorous. For Padmaavat (2018), he isolated himself for weeks in an apartment, immersing himself in the dark, psychologically intense cinema of Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier to channel Alauddin Khilji’s volatility.
For 83, he spent extended time with Kapil Dev at the cricketer's house, absorbing his mannerisms and temperament. Such commitment sets them apart in an industry often driven by surface performance and "chalta hai" attitude.
So, who will ultimately claim the crown?
For now, the contest remains finely poised. The coming years will determine whether one edges ahead decisively or whether Bollywood, as in earlier eras, accommodates multiple superstars at the summit at the same time. The industry has precedent—the Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand phase of the 1950s, and more recently, the shared dominance of the three Khans.
What seems certain, however, is that the post-Khan era has begun to take shape. At its forefront are Kapoor and Singh—two formidable actors locked in a rivalry that promises to define the next chapter of big-ticket Hindi cinema, with no other actor even a distant third at the moment.