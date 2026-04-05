Bollywood By Choice | Ranbir’s Trial By Fire As Lord Rama In A Genre Avoided By The Biggest Stars

Today, however, neither budget nor technology presents the same challenge. The digital era, with its advancements in CGI and VFX, has opened up vast possibilities for filmmakers. While this has encouraged the creation of fantasy films inspired by mythological elements, full-scale adaptations of epics like the Ramayana have remained elusive for major stars and filmmakers. Ultimately, it was left to Tiwari, best known for Dangal (2016), to undertake this ambitious project and cast Kapoor as Lord Rama. Kapoor must now rise to the occasion, embodying the serene and virtuous persona of Lord Rama, an image indelibly shaped by Arun Govil’s portrayal.