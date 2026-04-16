Yash Ramayana Casting: How Toxic Led Him To Play Ravana

Yash’s Ramayana casting story reveals how his collaboration on Toxic with Namit Malhotra shaped his journey to playing Ravana, offering fresh insight into the film’s scale, vision and global ambitions.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Yash Ramayana Casting
Yash Ramayana Casting: How Toxic Led Him to Ravana Role Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Yash Ramayana casting linked to collaboration with Namit Malhotra on Toxic.

  • Producer says Yash brings unique restraint and energy to Ravana character.

  • Ramayana may release late October, targeting global Diwali audience window.

Yash’s casting in Ramayana has sparked curiosity, especially after he revealed that his upcoming film Toxic played a key role in him landing the part of Ravana. Speaking during promotions at CinemaCon, Yash shared that his collaboration with producer Namit Malhotra gradually evolved into something much bigger than initially planned.

Yash Ramayana casting: How Toxic shaped the Ravana role

The actor explained that his association with Malhotra began with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a project aimed at delivering a large-scale cinematic experience. It was indicated by Yash that the intention had been to create something visually grand for a global audience, which led to deeper creative discussions.

It was further shared by him that this collaboration eventually opened the door to Ramayana, with Malhotra and his company playing a significant role in shaping both projects. The connection between the two films appears to lie in their shared ambition to present Indian storytelling on an international scale.

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Namit Malhotra on Yash as Ravana in Ramayana

Producer Namit Malhotra elaborated on the casting choice, stating that Yash’s restrained screen presence had made him a compelling fit for Ravana. It was noted by Malhotra that the actor brings a unique energy that could reframe how audiences perceive the iconic antagonist.

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He also hinted at a fresh narrative perspective, suggesting that the film would explore Ravana’s actions in a way that adds new layers to a familiar story. With Ranbir Kapoor playing Ram, the dynamic between the two characters is expected to be a major highlight.

Yash on Toxic and Ramayana release update

Speaking about Toxic, Yash described it as an ambitious and metaphor-driven film, shot in English to reach wider audiences. It was expressed by him that the project reflects his responsibility to push boundaries with every success.

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While Ramayana is positioned as a festive release, Yash indicated that the film is likely to arrive in cinemas toward the end of October, aligning with the Diwali window.

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