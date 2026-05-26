Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Approves 5 Shows Per Day Rule For New Tamil Films Across State

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay approved five daily shows for new Tamil film releases.
Tamil Nadu theatres 5 shows rule removes separate approval requirements during permitted periods.
Kollywood theatres update is expected to benefit exhibitors and the theatrical business statewide.
Tamil Nadu's CM Vijay has introduced a significant change for the state’s cinema exhibition sector, approving permission for theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for newly released Tamil films. The decision comes after representatives from the film industry met the Chief Minister and sought changes to existing screening regulations.
Tamil Nadu theatres get five shows rule relief
Until now, theatres operated under Rule 14-A of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, which generally permitted four shows a day. A fifth show was allowed only through separate approvals during local festivals or public holidays.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, requests from film industry representatives regarding exhibition norms were reviewed and amendments to the regulation were approved.
The revised order now permits all theatres in Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for seven days following the release of new Tamil films.
Vijay’s new cinema rule for Tamil films
The policy goes beyond first-week releases. Under the updated regulation, theatres will also be allowed to run five daily shows during local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.
It was further stated by the Chief Minister’s Office that separate approvals from district authorities or government bodies would no longer be necessary during these permitted periods. This change is expected to reduce administrative delays and provide exhibitors greater flexibility in scheduling screenings.
The decision followed a meeting held between film industry stakeholders and Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay, where multiple concerns relating to theatre operations and film exhibition were reportedly discussed.
The announcement has already generated attention within Kollywood, particularly as theatres continue seeking stronger footfalls and wider screening opportunities for major releases.
The development comes shortly after Vijay congratulated the team behind Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, following the film’s box office performance.