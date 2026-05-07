Honourable CM Vijay Title Card In Jana Nayagan Sparks Wild Theatre Celebrations

The new Jana Nayagan title card featuring “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay” has gone viral online.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Jana Nayagan
Jana Nayagan Title Card Sparks Massive Vijay Fan Celebrations Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jana Nayagan title card calling Vijay CM triggered massive theatre celebrations across Tamil Nadu.

  • TVK secured 108 seats, emerging as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

  • Vijay’s final film reportedly faced delays over politically sensitive storyline references and scrutiny.

The Jana Nayagan's title card featuring Vijay as the “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu” has set social media buzzing, with theatre audiences across the South breaking into celebrations after viral clips surfaced online. The new visuals from Vijay’s upcoming film appeared shortly after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s strong performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Videos shared on X captured loud cheers, dancing and emotional reactions from fans as the updated title card flashed on screen. The card reportedly reads, “Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan,” directly reflecting the political momentum surrounding the actor-turned-politician.

Jana Nayagan Theatre Videos Go Viral After TVK Election Win

The excitement around the title card intensified after TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly by winning 108 seats. Vijay’s supporters had been urging the makers of Jana Nayagan to acknowledge his new political identity within the film’s promotional material.

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The celebratory clips quickly spread online, with many fans calling the moment symbolic of Vijay’s transition from cinema superstar to political leader. The atmosphere inside theatres resembled a festival, with whistles, confetti and chants echoing through packed auditoriums.

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Vijay’s final film faces release delays and political attention

The makers of Jana Nayagan also reacted to Vijay’s electoral success. Producer Venkat K Narayana congratulated the actor on X, where it was stated that Vijay had “scripted history against all odds”.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay’s final film before fully stepping into politics. The project also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.

Vijay in ‘Jana Nayagan’ - KVN Productions
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The film was initially expected to release earlier this year but reportedly faced delays due to political references within the storyline. Reports suggested that the matter was forwarded to the Election Commission after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect during the elections.

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