TN 2026 Film Row: PIL Filed In Madras High Court Seeking To Halt Release

TN 2026 row: Soon after the teaser release, many pointed out that the main character played by Natty Natraj resembled Vijay.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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TN 2026 row
PIL filed against TN 2026 to halt release till Tamil Nadu Assembly elections Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PIL filed in Madras HC seeks to stall TN 2026's release

  • Soon after the teaser release, many pointed out that the main character played by Natty Natraj resembled Vijay.

  • The Tamil film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 10.

Thanga Natchathiram 2026, aka TN 2026, the Tamil political comedy set for release on April 10, 2026, has faced trouble ahead of its release. It seems to be facing a fate similar to Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Directed by Umapathy Ramaiah, TN 2026 is about a popular film star entering politics. It stars Natty Natarajan (Natarajan Subramaniam) in the lead role. Following the teaser release, many pointed out that the lead character resembled actor-politician Vijay, the president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court on Monday, April 6, seeking to halt the release of TN 2026 until the completion of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23.

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Plea against TN 2026 before Tamil Nadu elections 2026

The petitioner, ML Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (DMSK), referring to Vijay’s film, Jana Nayagan, claimed that it has not been released due to TVK contesting elections this year and the presence of political content in the film.

In his PIL, Ravi requested the court to direct the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to stall the release of the Tamil film until the elections are over, so the results remain unaffected, The Hindu reported.

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The petitioner also demanded that the same yardstick be applied to TN 2026 and other films with political references.

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About TN 2026

Directed by Umapathy Ramaiah, TN 2026 had been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for release. According to the board’s official website, the movie was awarded a UA 13+ certification on March 27.

It is produced jointly by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Groups.

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