TN 2026 Film Row: PIL Filed In Madras High Court Seeking To Halt Release

Thanga Natchathiram 2026, aka TN 2026, the Tamil political comedy set for release on April 10, 2026, has faced trouble ahead of its release. It seems to be facing a fate similar to Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Directed by Umapathy Ramaiah, TN 2026 is about a popular film star entering politics. It stars Natty Natarajan (Natarajan Subramaniam) in the lead role. Following the teaser release, many pointed out that the lead character resembled actor-politician Vijay, the president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).