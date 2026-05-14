Cannes 2026 | Kalyani Priyadarshan Exudes Elegance In All-White Ensemble

Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan made her Cannes debut in a chic white look. She made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the Bharat Pavilion.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Kalyani Priyadarshans Cannes debut
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Cannes debut in an all-white ensemble Photo: Instagram/Kalyani Priyadarshan
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kalyani Priyadarshan made her Cannes debut on May 13

  • She opted for a chic look in a white ensemble.

  • The Lokah actress joined Guneet Monga and Ashutosh Gowariker for the Bharat Pavilion.

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan officially started her Cannes journey on Wednesday, May 13, making her first appearance at the prestigious film festival for the Bharat Pavilion. She was joined by Guneet Monga and Ashutosh Gowariker. Kalyani opted for a chic all-white look and styled it with minimal accessories.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Cannes look

Kalyani kept her look simple yet stylish for her Cannes debut. Her all-white ensemble featured a sleeveless blazer-style top with a deep V-neckline. The peplum hem added a shape to her body.

She paired the top with a long white skirt with ruched detailing around the waist and hips, accentuating her figure.

For the accessories, the Lokah star wore diamond jewellery, including a layered necklace and rings, that added glamour to her overall look.

Kalyani kept her makeup minimal with only nude lips, eyeshadow and soft blush. She kept her hair open with soft waves.

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Have a look at the pics here.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Cannes look
Kalyani Priyadarshan Cannes look Photo: Instagram/Kalyani Priyadarshan
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Kalyani has totally nailed her look. We are now eagerly waiting for her Cannes red carpet debut.

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Who is Kalyani Priyadarshan?

Born on April 5, 1993, Kalyani is the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan. She gained popularity with her performance in the Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025). The film received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. It was a huge box-office success, grossing over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha were also part of the cast

Lokah Chapter 2 shoot is expected to begin in September 2026.

Coming back to Kalyani, she is the recipient of three South Indian International Movie Awards.

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