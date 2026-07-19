Freddy Cannon Dies At 89: Rock And Roll Legend Behind ‘Palisades Park’ Passes Away

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Freddy Cannon dies at the age of 89, bringing an end to the remarkable journey of the rock and roll pioneer behind Palisades Park and Tallahassee Lassie. The singer's decades-long career left an enduring mark on American popular music.

Freddy Cannon
Freddy Cannon Dies At 89 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Freddy Cannon dies at 89 after shaping American rock and roll history.

  • Palisades Park became Cannon's highest-charting hit, reaching Billboard No. 3 in 1962.

  • The singer made a record 110 appearances on American Bandstand during his career.

Freddy Cannon dies at 89, marking the end of a remarkable career that helped shape early rock and roll. Best known for hits such as Palisades Park and Tallahassee Lassie, the singer remained one of the defining voices of the genre for more than six decades.

Freddy Cannon's music career and biggest hits

Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, Cannon launched his music career in the late 1950s. His breakthrough came with Tallahassee Lassie, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1959 after attracting the attention of television personality Dick Clark. His biggest commercial success followed with Palisades Park in 1962, which climbed to No. 3 on the chart.

Over the years, Cannon released several popular songs including Jump Over, Chattanooga Shoe Shine Boy, Abigail Beecher, Action and The Dedication Song. He also became closely associated with American Bandstand, appearing on the programme a record 110 times.

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Freddy Cannon dies at 89

According to broadcaster Tom Cuddy of iHeartRadio, Cannon passed away at a hospice facility in California. It was shared by Cuddy that the singer had been scheduled for a radio interview earlier this month but was hospitalised before the appearance.

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Beyond music, Cannon authored his memoir Where the Action Is! in 2011 and appeared in several television programmes and films during his career. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cannon was predeceased by his wife Jeanette in 2024 and his son John earlier this year. His death was announced after he passed away on Friday.

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