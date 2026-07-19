Salman Khan's Latest Appearance Leaves Fans Worried As Recent Video Sparks Concern

Salman Khan's latest appearance prompted concern after a viral Mumbai event video surfaced.
Fans speculated about his health while continuing to express support for the actor.
Salman previously described the demanding Ladakh shoot for his upcoming action drama.
Salman Khan's latest appearance has sparked concern among fans after a video of the actor at a public event in Mumbai went viral on social media. The 60-year-old attended the inauguration of the Data Collection and Verification Support Centre of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, where he was seen interacting with beneficiaries and distributing keys. While many praised his presence, several viewers remarked that the actor appeared unusually tired and unwell.
Fans react to Salman Khan's viral video
Soon after the video surfaced online, social media was flooded with messages from concerned fans. It was said by several users that Salman looked "sick" and "much older", while others wished him good health. Many also pointed out that ageing is natural and expressed their continued support for the actor, regardless of his appearance.
The discussion quickly gathered momentum online, with many fans hoping that the actor was simply exhausted after an intense work schedule rather than dealing with any health issue.
Salman Khan had spoken about demanding action scenes
The viral clip has also renewed interest in Salman's earlier comments about the physical demands of his upcoming film, Mathrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. During a previous interview, it was shared by the actor that action sequences had become increasingly challenging with age and now required significantly more preparation than before.
Salman also revealed that filming in Ladakh involved high-altitude locations and extended sequences in freezing water, making the shoot physically exhausting. He admitted that proper training was necessary to avoid blacking out while performing the demanding action scenes.
The actor will next be seen in Mathrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The period war drama, which was filmed extensively in Leh and Ladakh, is expected to mark Salman's return in a physically demanding action role.