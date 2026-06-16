Kala Hiran Actor Claims He Quit The Film Because Contract Stated He Had To 'Speak Against Salman Khan'

Sonu Mmishra was supposed to play the lead role in Kala Hiran but he walked out of the film.
Sonu alleged the agreement stated he had to speak against Salman Khan.
The actor worked alongside Salman in Sikandar.
Actor Sonu Mmishra, who worked with Salman in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar (2025), was offered the lead role in Kala Hiran, the film allegedly based on Salman's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, but he quit the controversial film two days after shooting began. He decided after seeing a contract that asked him to speak against the superstar during promotions.
Kala Hiran actor exits after two days into the shoot?
Speaking to YouTube channel Bollywood Crazies on the sidelines of an event, Sonu revealed that he had been offered the lead role in Kala Hiran. He alleged that after reading the film's contract, he decided to walk away.
“I was very excited for Kala Hiran. I got the opportunity to play superstar Salman Khan. I had started shooting as well. But as a narrative starts to take shape, you realise what the film's intent is,” he claimed, adding that the film intended to show Salman in a negative light.
“After a lot of delay, they showed me the contract, which stated that I had to talk against Salman to the media as well. So, these things are against my ethics,” he said further.
The actor also revealed that the makers tore up a legal notice sent by Salman just to ‘create hype’. He also debunked the makers' claims that they were shooting the film to tell the story of the Bishnoi community.
Did Sonu exit the project due to fear of Salman Khan?
Sonu denied walking out of Kala Hiran out of fear of Salman, stating that those who played terrorists in Dhurandhar aren’t terrorists in real life. He clarified that his exit from the film was purely due to his ethics.