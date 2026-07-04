Salman Khan Films Dismisses Censor Trouble For Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan Films has rubbished speculation of censor issues regarding Maatrubhumi.
The film was earlier called Battle of Galwan.
It has been through several postponements.
Salman Khan Films has dismissed reports that its forthcoming war film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has run into certification problems with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), calling such claims as “false” and “entirely baseless.”
In a statement shared on July 4 on Instagram, the team said, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless". Salman Khan Films also urged media organisations and social media users to avoid sharing unverified information, stating that official announcements about the film would be released solely through its authorised platforms.
Clarification On Title Change
Earlier, while discussing the title change, Apoorva Lakhia had said, “Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles: Battle Of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.” He added, “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There’s also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right."
Produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Chitrangada Singh in a significant role. The film was initially titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film was originally scheduled for release in April 2026 but was postponed. A new release date hasn't yet been announced by the makers.