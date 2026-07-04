Salman Khan Films Dismisses Censor Trouble For Maatrubhumi

Earlier, while discussing the title change, Apoorva Lakhia had said, “Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles: Battle Of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight.” He added, “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace captures that emotion and sacrifice far more truthfully. It reflects the soul of the story, preserving humanity even in the face of conflict. There’s also a song in the film by the same name, and the love it has received from audiences made the title feel even more right."