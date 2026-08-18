Govt Announces Major NTA Exam Overhaul With Four-tier Checks & CISF Security Measures

The government announced a major NTA overhaul after recent UGC-NET lapses and the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
The examination team will be revamped, with 600 experts removed, new experts onboarded and 20-25 officials inducted.
A four-tier paper-checking system will be introduced, while NTA offices will shift to CISF-secured premises.
The government on Tuesday announced a major overhaul of the examination systems at the National Testing Agency, including a four-tier paper-checking process, removal of 600 experts along with onboarding of new ones and CISF-secured offices.
Under fire over the recent lapses in the UGC-NET papers and earlier the NEET-UG medical exam paper leak, the Education Ministry has been in an overdrive to set things in order.
After a meeting chaired on Monday by Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, who came in after his predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign following protests over the NEET-UG paper fiasco, the Ministry announced this evening that Joshi had directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.
NTA Revamp Plan
Following directions from the Minister, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh apprised the ministry of actions taken by the Agency, which is responsible for several examinations in the country.
"A revamp of the examination team was undertaken with 600 experts being removed and new experts being onboarded," the ministry said while listing out the actions taken so far.
A four-tier question paper checking system will also be put in place to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers, it added. Besides, 20-25 officials will be inducted in the next two to three weeks, while further induction plan was also reviewed.
Also, NTA offices will be shifted to new premises on a war-footing, where security will be reinforced with CISF teams, the ministry added.