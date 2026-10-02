Suvendu Adhikari remark
TMC erased from Bengal
West Bengal opposition attack
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the name and symbol of the Trinamool Congress have been erased from the state.
He was referring to the EC allotting different names and symbols to the Mamata Banerjee and the Arup Roy factions of the party, which ruled the state for 15 years before the BJP dislodged it from power this May.
"The name and symbol of the Trinamool Congress have been erased from the state," he said, while canvassing for BJP's Nandigram bypoll candidate Hasirani Rath.
"The main thief will also go to jail," he said, on arrests of several accused in corruption cases in the state without naming anybody.
He urged people to ensure through their vote that all rival candidates lose their deposits in the bypoll.
Bypolls will be held in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur and Rejinagar in Murshidabad on October 6.