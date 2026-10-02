Lovlina Borgohain Ends 12-Year Wait, Wins Asian Games Women’s Boxing Gold on Birthday

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 October 2026 5:35 pm

Lovlina Borgohain ended a 12-year wait for an Indian women's boxing gold at the Asian Games, beating China's Ziyi Bao 5-0 in the 75kg final on her birthday. This makes her only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win Asiad boxing gold, upgrading her previous silver. Utilizing her height advantage, Lovlina navigated a messy, clinch-heavy contest against the aggressive 20-year-old. After edging a tight 3-2 first round with heavy punches, Lovlina controlled the distance in the second to take it 4-1. The third followed a similar script, with Bao throwing plenty but rarely landing cleanly as Lovlina secured a historic victory.