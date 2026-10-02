Lovlina Borgohain Ends 12-Year Wait, Wins Asian Games Women’s Boxing Gold on Birthday

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Lovlina Borgohain ended a 12-year wait for an Indian women's boxing gold at the Asian Games, beating China's Ziyi Bao 5-0 in the 75kg final on her birthday. This makes her only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win Asiad boxing gold, upgrading her previous silver. Utilizing her height advantage, Lovlina navigated a messy, clinch-heavy contest against the aggressive 20-year-old. After edging a tight 3-2 first round with heavy punches, Lovlina controlled the distance in the second to take it 4-1. The third followed a similar script, with Bao throwing plenty but rarely landing cleanly as Lovlina secured a historic victory.

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Asian Games women's 75kg Boxing Lovlina Borgohain
India's Lovlina Borgohain poses with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Lovlina Borgohain Asian Games gold
Gold medalist India's Lovlina Borgohain, center left, flanked by silver medalist China's Bao Ziyi, left, and bronze medalists Vietnam's Diem Quynh Luu, right, and Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova, center right, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 75kg boxing event at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Indian boxer Asian Games gold medal
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, celebrates after defeating China's Bao Ziyi, in their women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Womens 75kg middleweight boxing Asian Games
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, celebrates after winning over China's Bao Ziyi, in red, in their women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Lovlina Borgohain news October 2 2026
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, and China's Bao Ziyi, in red, fight in their women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Second Indian woman boxing gold medalist Asian Games
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, and China's Bao Ziyi, in red, fight in their women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India boxing medal Aichi Nagoya Asian Games
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, and China's Bao Ziyi, in red, fight in their women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Indian boxing team Aichi-Nagoya 2026
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, and China's Bao Ziyi, in red, fight in their women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Lovlina Borgohain career profile and medals
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, and China's Bao Ziyi, in red, fight in their women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Boxing results Asian Games 2026
India's Lovlina Borgohain, in blue, and China's Bao Ziyi, in red, fight in their women's 75kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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