Parveen Hooda Beats Paris Olympics Bronze Medallist Chen Nien-chin To Win Asian Games Gold

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Parveen Hooda won women's 65kg boxing gold at the Asian Games 2026, beating Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin 3-2 in a split decision. She became only the third Indian woman boxer to win Asiad gold, after Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain

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India's Parveen, in blue, celebrates her win by decision over Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin, in red, in their women's 65kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Summary of this article

  • Parveen Hooda won gold in the women's 65kg boxing final at the Asian Games 2026, beating Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin 3-2 by split decision

  • Parveen took the opening round, Chen responded in the second, and the Indian edged the decisive third round to seal victory

  • Parveen became only the third Indian woman boxer to win Asian Games gold, after Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain

Parveen Hooda became only the third Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal after she edged past Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin in a tense women's 65kg final on Friday.

The Indian secured the title with a 3-2 split-decision victory after a closely contested three-round bout. Neither boxer was able to gain a decisive advantage for long, with the gold ultimately coming down to the judges' verdict in the final round.

Asian Games 2026 Day 14 Results

Chen, a Paris Olympics bronze medallist, came into the second round strongly after a cagey opening three minutes. Both boxers had initially been reluctant to commit to their punches, prompting a referee's warning, but Parveen gradually found her rhythm and landed the more telling blows.

That was enough for the Indian to take the opening round unanimously, with all five judges scoring it 10-9 in her favour.

Chen responded immediately in the second. The Chinese Taipei boxer stepped up her aggression and put Parveen under greater pressure, taking control of the round. All five judges awarded Chen a 10-9 score, leaving the contest finely poised heading into the decider.

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India 2026 Asian Games Medal Tally

The third round proved decisive. Parveen battled through another fiercely contested three minutes and managed to sway three of the five judges in her favour. The 3-2 verdict was enough to hand her the Asian Games title.

The victory also places Parveen in an exclusive group in Indian women's boxing. She is now just the third Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold medal, following Mary Kom's triumph in 2014 and Lovlina Borgohain's gold at the 2026 edition.

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