Asian Games 2026: Narender Settles for Bronze After Semifinal Defeat; Ankush And Parveen Keep India's Gold Hopes Alive

Narendar falls to Oralbay in men's +90kg semifinals, settling for bronze
Ankush Panghal defeated Fazliddin Erkinboev in men's 80kg semifinal to book his place in the final
Parveen Hooda also ouplayed her Chinese opponent Li Shu to book a passage to women's 65kg final
Ankush Panghal ended India's eight-year wait for a male Asian Games boxing finalist while Parveen Hooda stormed into the 65kg gold-medal bout with a commanding victory here on Tuesday as Narender Berwal signed off with a bronze after bowing out in the +90kg semifinals.
Parveen defeated China's Li Shu 5-0 before Ankush produced a stirring comeback to out-punch reigning 75kg world champion Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 and book his place in the 80kg summit clash.
Narender, however, went down 0-5 to reigning super-heavyweight world champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in the last-four stage.
The bronze is Narender's second at the Asian Games after he also finished on the podium in Hangzhou in 2023.
Ankush's come from behind win
Ankush became the first Indian male boxer in eight years to reach an Asian Games final, with Amit Panghal, who won the 49kg title in 2018, the last to achieve the feat.
The Commonwealth Games gold medallist showed remarkable resilience against Erkinboev, recovering from a slow start to dominate the final round and secure a memorable victory.
"I had played against the same opponent during the Asian junior championships and I lost the bout. We watched the videos of his bouts and did our strategy," Ankush told PTI after the bout.
"The CWG also boosted my confidence and I have come here to win gold. I lost the first round but my mindset was to somehow win the semis and go for gold," he added.
Ankush took time to find his range as Erkinboev came out aggressively from the opening bell. The Indian landed a few counters but the Uzbek's early pressure was enough to earn him the round 4-1 on the judges' cards.
Ankush changed gears in the second round, stepping up his attack, mixing his combinations and targeting the body to edge it 3-2.
Trailing 18-20 on one judge's card, Ankush came out firing in the final round and produced his best boxing of the contest. He dictated the exchanges, landed clean combinations and completely took control to seal the bout 4-1.
Parveen storms into final
Parveen became only the third Indian female boxer to reach an Asian Games final, joining the illustrious company of MC Mary Kom, who won the title in 2014, and Lovlina Borgohain, who claimed silver in the previous edition.
The victory also offered redemption for the Rohtak boxer, who had her bronze medal from the previous edition taken away after the International Testing Agency (ITA) suspended her for 22 months for a whereabouts failure.
The 2023 World Championships bronze medallist made a measured start against Li, with neither boxer initially able to find their range.
The contest opened up in the second minute as the two began exchanging at close quarters, with Parveen's sharp counter-punching earning her the round on three of the five judges' cards.
She grew in confidence thereafter but remained patient, refusing to force the pace. As Li looked to initiate exchanges, Parveen repeatedly timed her counters and controlled the distance to take the second round unanimously.
The third round was scrappy, with Li pressing forward and trying to force the action while Parveen picked her moments. The Indian stayed composed and closed out the round 4-1 to seal a comprehensive victory.
Parveen will face Chinese Taipei's Paris Olympics bronze medallist Chen Nien-chin in the gold-medal bout on Friday.
Narender outclassed
India's leading super heavyweight boxer Narender, however, was completely outclassed by Oralbay.
The 31-year-old relied heavily on counter-punches, while Oralbay kept pressing forward and connected with a steady stream of punches.
The Kazakh's sustained pressure eventually told, with Narender also receiving a standing count in the third round.
"I have never played against him before. We analysed his earlier bouts and coach told what to do. Coach told me to use more body punches on my opponent but I could not do more body punches.
"He is world number one and he had power and moved fast. This is my second Asian Games medal so I will take it. This medal is very important because it will give more points in rankings.
"He is world number one and he had power and moved fast. This is my second Asian Games medal so I will take it. This medal is very important because it will give more points in rankings.
"My focus now will be the World Championships. If your ranking is high, you have the chance of getting first round bye. I will go back and train in Patiala and start training from the scratch," he added.