ED raided 15 locations linked to ex-minister Indranil Sen.
Probe stems from a PMLA money laundering case.
Investigation involves alleged financial irregularities tied to festival events.
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched the premises of former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen and others in a money laundering investigation, officials said.
A total of 15 premises were covered during the raids conducted in connection with alleged financial irregularities in an organisation that ran Durga Puja preview shows, they said.
It is alleged that massArt (Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society), led by Sen's wife, collected large sums from the public by falsely claiming the money was for a UNESCO-sponsored entity, and used the funds for personal gain, officials said.
A comment could not be immediately obtained from Sen or massArt on the ED action.