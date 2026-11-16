TN Govt Withdraws 600 Cases Against Over 90,000 Farmers, Teachers

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Following Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's Rule 110 assurance in the State Assembly, the Tamil Nadu Home, Prohibition and Excise Department issues formal orders dropping 600 protest-related cases registered between May 2021 and April 2026, discharging over 92,000 farmers and teachers

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Summary of this article

  • The Tamil Nadu government on Monday, November 16, 2026, issued formal orders withdrawing 600 cases registered against farmers and teachers for holding peaceful protests between May 2021 and April 2026.

  • Issued by the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department after a comprehensive legal review, the directive formally discharges more than 92,000 farmers and teachers named across those cases.

  • The move fulfills an assurance made by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay in the State Assembly under Rule 110 on September 2, 2026, to drop cases filed during previous regimes against peacefully agitating farmers and teachers.

Tamil Nadu government has issued formal orders to withdraw 600 cases registered against over 92,000 farmers and teachers, who staged peaceful protests between May 2021 and April 2026.

The government order follows an announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly on September 2, 2026, under Rule 110, an official release from the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department said here on Monday.

During the session, the chief minister assured the House that cases registered during previous regimes against farmers and teachers who protested peacefully to press for their demands would be withdrawn.

Acting on the CM's directive, authorities identified 600 cases registered between May 2021 and April 2026.

Following a thorough legal review in accordance with established statutory procedures, orders have now been issued to drop the charges, formally discharging more than 92,000 farmers and teachers named in these cases.

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