What Is Coimbatore Blasts Case: Why Vijay Govt’s 60 Day Parole To Five Convicts Has Sparked Row

The Tamil Nadu government has granted 60 days’ parole to five men serving life terms in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts case.
The four-day bombing campaign killed 58 people and injured 250, with BJP veteran L K Advani among the intended targets.
The BJP has criticised the decision, calling it an insult to victims and a betrayal of survivors; the TVK had not immediately commented.
The Tamil Nadu government has granted 60 days’ parole to five men serving life sentences in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts case, drawing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The blasts, which targeted the city on February 14, 1998, also sought to hit a rally addressed by then BJP president L K Advani.
The Vijay-led government approved the parole on Monday on personal grounds, including health-related reasons, people familiar with the matter said.
The five convicts - Mohammed Ansari, Mohammed Ali, Monappa alias Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Ajam and Nawab Khan - are lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. Each has spent more than 20 years in prison. One of them sought parole on the ground that he had already served nearly 30 years, the report said.
The decision drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of disregarding the victims and survivors of the attacks, which killed 58 people and injured 250.
BJP Criticises Parole Decision
BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said granting extended parole to those convicted in the blasts was an insult to the victims and a betrayal of survivors.
“Granting long-term parole to those involved in the bombing incident that shattered many families is not only an insult to the memory of those who lost their lives but also a grave betrayal to the survivors,” Thirupathy said.
He argued that the decision sent the wrong message by allowing personal considerations to take precedence over the gravity of the attacks, which remain among the darkest episodes in Tamil Nadu’s history.
What Happened On February 14, 1998?
The first and deadliest wave of explosions struck Coimbatore on February 14, 1998, when Advani was scheduled to address an election rally in the city’s RS Puram area at around 4 pm. A police cordon prevented the attackers from reaching the meeting.
12 powerful blasts struck the city and nearby areas that day. Among the locations targeted were Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Coimbatore railway station, while explosions were also reported in other parts of the city.
A pipe bomb exploded at Poombuhar Town Hall at 5 pm, followed by blasts at the Ukkadam fish market at 5.30 pm and Karunanidhi Nagar at 9 pm.
The attacks continued over the next three days. On February 15, explosions were reported on Thirumal Street at 4 pm and at the closed Mohan Radios shop on Oppanakkara Street at 6.30 pm. On February 16, a pipe bomb exploded at Kuniyamuthur, while the final device detonated in a field at Al-Amin Colony.
A total of 19 explosions were recorded between February 14 and 17, 1998, according to the Hindustan Times.
Casualties And Damage
The attacks killed 58 people and injured 250 over four days. Of these, 47 people were killed and 218 injured in the initial wave of explosions on February 14, the report said.
The improvised explosive devices, fitted with time-delay mechanisms, were concealed in cars, two-wheelers, abandoned bags, pushcarts and tea cans, among other objects.
The explosions caused extensive damage to property, with losses estimated at Rs 4.37 crore.
Al-Umma And The Trial
Investigators attributed the bombings to Al-Umma, a now-banned fundamentalist organisation headed by S A Basha, who died in 2024.
The attacks were believed to have been carried out in retaliation for the deaths of 18 Muslims during communal riots and police firing in Coimbatore. The violence had followed the stabbing to death of R Selvaraj, a traffic police constable.
Police arrested 168 people in connection with the case. Of these, 166 stood trial and 158 were convicted. Around 40 convicts, including Basha, were sentenced to life imprisonment. Most of those given life terms appealed to the Supreme Court.
The case continued to have political repercussions years later. According to the Hindustan Times, when Basha died in December 2024, the BJP criticised the then DMK-led government over his funeral procession, for which around 2,000 police personnel were deployed.