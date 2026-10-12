President Appoints New Governors For 6 States: Arlekar Shifted To Tamil Nadu, Mathur To Keralam

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Governors for six states, moving Om Prakash Mathur to Keralam and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to Tamil Nadu.
Braj Mohan Ram, Sudha Yadav, Dhal Singh Bisen and Dushyant Gautam were appointed Governors of Odisha, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, respectively.
The appointments will take effect when the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Governors for six states, transferring Om Prakash Mathur from Sikkim to Keralam and naming Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.
According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, Braj Mohan Ram has been appointed Governor of Odisha, Sudha Yadav of Karnataka, Dhal Singh Bisen of Uttarakhand and Dushyant Gautam of Sikkim. The appointments will take effect when the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.
Arlekar To Take Charge As Tamil Nadu Governor
Arlekar, who previously served as Governor of Keralam, had been discharging the functions of Tamil Nadu Governor since March, following the appointment of R N Ravi as West Bengal Governor. The latest order appoints him to the post on a regular basis.
A former Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Arlekar has also served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.
Mathur, who will succeed Arlekar in Keralam, is a veteran BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan. He assumed charge as Governor of Sikkim in July 2024.
New Governors
Braj Mohan Ram, a former Lok Sabha MP from Palamu, will replace Hari Babu Kambhampati as Odisha Governor. Kambhampati took oath as Governor of the state in January 2025.
In Karnataka, Sudha Yadav, a former BJP MP from Mahendragarh and former member of the National Commission for Backward Classes, will succeed Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Dhal Singh Bisen, a former Lok Sabha MP from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed Governor of Uttarakhand in place of Lieutenant General (retired) Gurmit Singh. Dushyant Gautam, a former BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, will succeed Mathur in Sikkim.