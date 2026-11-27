Long before film sets became her reality, Yami Gautam’s ambitions were firmly anchored in public service and jurisprudence. Growing up in Chandigarh, she was a dedicated, high-achieving student who enrolled in a Law Honors degree at Panjab University with an abiding childhood dream. Her goal was to clear the rigorous UPSC examinations to become an IAS officer. Known for her disciplined academic streak and love for reading, she was deeply committed to the civil services path until a fateful nudge from family friends led her to audition for television at age 20. Though she traded law books for scripts and relocated to Mumbai, that grounded rigor is integral to how she approaches work.