Salman and Iulia have been linked many times in the past. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor once opened up about speculation that he and Iulia were ready to tie the knot. The Maatrubhumi actor reacted by saying, “There is a lot of buzz about a lot of things about me, which is never true. Yes, I read what is written, hear what is said, and my right answer to your question would be that I am indifferent to all of it. The small things don’t bother me at all, but they bother my parents. And that really bothers me.”