Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been closely linked with Iulia Vantur. The Romanian singer shares a very close bond with Salman's family and always shares glimpses of their personal moments on her social media feed. Iulia is often seen spending time with the Khans, and as Salman's father, Salim Khan turned 91 on November 25, 2026; Iulia dropped a heartfelt wish for him.
Iulia Vantur's special wish for Salim Khan
Iulia Vantur has always attended all the major family gatherings in Salman Khan's household. A while back, Vantur took to her Instagram handle to share an emotional, heartfelt wish for Salim Khan that caught fans' attention.
Vantur shared an adorable snap with Salman Khan's father, Salim, where she was seen resting her head on his shoulder. She expressed her gratitude and affection for him and thanked the veteran screenwriter for making her feel warm and welcome.
"Happy birthday to a beautiful and wise soul that made me feel I belong, that I’m home. I have only gratitude and love for u", Iulia penned for Salim.
Salman and Iulia have been linked many times in the past. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor once opened up about speculation that he and Iulia were ready to tie the knot. The Maatrubhumi actor reacted by saying, “There is a lot of buzz about a lot of things about me, which is never true. Yes, I read what is written, hear what is said, and my right answer to your question would be that I am indifferent to all of it. The small things don’t bother me at all, but they bother my parents. And that really bothers me.”
Iulia also described Salman as a good friend who guided her and introduced her to Bollywood. Talking about the actor, she once remarked, "Salman (Khan) is a good friend, and he guided me, encouraging me to sing. I never thought that I would be able to sing in Hindi, but he supported me. I started singing because of him.”
She also reacted to wedding speculation with the actor and said she was aware of the gossip. "Most of it is not true. But I cannot stop people from spinning stories. I have a lot of respect for Salman. At the same time, I have no idea where life is taking", Iulia noted.
Talking about Salim Khan, his first movie as an actor was Baraat. Salim's father, Abdul Rashid Khan, was a high-ranking police officer and served as Deputy General Inspector of Police in Indore for 32 years. Salim then eventually moved away from acting and found his interest in screenwriting.