Tilak Varma described Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s sensational 204-run knock as “absolute carnage”
The India A dugout kept asking, “Six maara kya?” whenever Sooryavanshi hit the ball
Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off just 53 balls, including 28 sixes and seven fours, against UAE
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced an innings that left even his teammates struggling to believe what they were witnessing. The 15-year-old smashed an astonishing 204 off just 53 deliveries against the UAE in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, helping India A complete a 250-run chase in only 14.2 overs.
While fans were busy celebrating every boundary, the atmosphere inside the Indian dugout was equally entertaining. Captain Tilak Varma has now revealed how his teammates reacted to the youngster's incredible six-hitting spree.
Tilak Varma Calls Sooryavanshi's Knock 'Absolute Carnage'
Speaking after India's seven-wicket victory, Tilak admitted that he was left without words to describe the teenager's extraordinary batting display.
"No words to describe him. I would only say it was absolute carnage. The way he played, I think the match was done in the first five overs. We were at 100 in five overs, and the way he carried on after that was tremendous to watch," Tilak said.
The India A captain was particularly impressed by how Sooryavanshi maintained his attacking approach even after providing the team with a flying start. The youngster's assault effectively took the contest away from the UAE within the opening stages of the chase.
'Six Maara Kya?': What Was Happening Inside the Indian Dugout?
Tilak also shared a hilarious insight into how the Indian players were enjoying Sooryavanshi's boundary-hitting exhibition.
"Honestly, there wasn't much to it. Everyone knows how well he can hit sixes. So when he was going like that, everyone was saying, as they say in India, 'Maar, maaro, maaro.' That's all. Everyone was just enjoying and watching," he revealed.
The captain added that the players were barely interested in whether a particular shot resulted in four or six runs.
"Even when the ball went for four, nobody was really looking at it. Everyone was asking, 'Six maara kya? Six maara kya?' That's how it was. It was a very good innings, tremendous to watch, one of the best innings," he added.
Sooryavanshi's 204 Powers India A to Record-Breaking Chase
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed seven fours and 28 sixes during his breathtaking 204-run knock. He reached his century in just 28 deliveries before completing his double century off 52 balls.
India A chased down the UAE's total of 249/8, finishing at 254/3 in 14.2 overs. The emphatic seven-wicket victory also secured their place in the semifinals of the tournament.