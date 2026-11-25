A total of 1,220 players, including 939 Indians and 281 overseas cricketers, have registered for the IPL 2027 Auction
Australia leads overseas registrations with 53 players, followed by South Africa (40) and West Indies (36)
Only 66 squad slots are available across 10 franchises, with the final auction list scheduled for December 4, 2026
The preparations for the IPL 2027 mini-auction have gathered momentum, with the BCCI officially confirming that 1,220 players have registered for the upcoming event. The initial auction register features 939 Indian cricketers and 281 overseas players representing 17 countries.
However, with only 66 squad positions available across the 10 franchises, the competition for IPL contracts is expected to be intense. These include 25 overseas slots, meaning several international players could miss out despite registering for the auction.
The BCCI also confirmed that 184 players have already been retained or picked by franchises ahead of the auction, leaving teams with limited opportunities to rebuild their squads.
|Franchise
|No. of Players
|Overseas Players
|Total Money Spent (In Cr)
|Salary Cap Available (In Cr)
|Available Slots
|Overseas Slots
|CSK
|19
|6
|101.95
|28.05
|6
|2
|DC
|16
|4
|90.5
|39.5
|9
|4
|GT
|22
|6
|121.25
|8.75
|3
|2
|KKR
|17
|5
|88.35
|41.65
|8
|3
|LSG
|18
|5
|82.55
|47.45
|7
|3
|MI
|16
|6
|99.75
|30.25
|9
|2
|PBKS
|19
|6
|111.4
|18.6
|6
|2
|RCB
|20
|7
|115.85
|14.15
|5
|1
|RR
|19
|5
|102.95
|27.05
|6
|3
|SRH
|18
|5
|89.85
|40.15
|7
|3
|Total
|184
|55
|1,004.40
|295.6
|66
|25
Australia Leads Overseas Registrations With 53 Players
Australia has the highest number of overseas registrations, with 53 players entering the auction pool. South Africa follows with 40 registrations, while West Indies have 36 players hoping to secure IPL contracts.
New Zealand has contributed 25 players, followed by Afghanistan with 23 and Sri Lanka with 21. England has 16 representatives, while Bangladesh has 12.
The United States has 13 registrations, making it another interesting addition to the overseas pool. UAE and Nepal have 10 players each, while Ireland has seven.
|No.
|Country
|Players
|1
|India
|939
|2
|Australia
|53
|3
|South Africa
|40
|4
|West Indies
|36
|5
|New Zealand
|25
|6
|Afghanistan
|23
|7
|Sri Lanka
|21
|8
|England
|16
|9
|Bangladesh
|12
|10
|Ireland
|7
|11
|Zimbabwe
|6
|12
|USA
|13
|13
|UAE
|10
|14
|Nepal
|10
|15
|Netherlands
|3
|16
|Canada
|2
|17
|Japan
|2
|18
|Scotland
|2
|Total
|1,220
994 Uncapped Players Feature in Auction Register
One of the most interesting aspects of the registration list is the number of uncapped cricketers. The initial register comprises 184 capped players, 994 uncapped players and 42 players from Associate Nations.
Among the uncapped contingent, 925 are Indians, including 127 cricketers who have previously featured in the IPL. Another 798 uncapped Indian players are hoping to make their tournament debut.
The overseas contingent also includes 69 uncapped international players, providing franchises with several potential discoveries.
When Will the Final IPL 2027 Auction List Be Announced?
The initial registration does not guarantee every player a place in the actual auction. Franchises will now submit their preferred names from the 1,220-player register.
According to the BCCI announcement, the final auction list, along with the player sets, will be released on December 4, 2026. This will determine which registered cricketers eventually get an opportunity to attract bids from the 10 franchises.