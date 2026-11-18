Travis Head and Mitchell Starc opted out of IPL 2027 to manage their workloads amid Australia's packed international cricket schedule
Head was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Delhi Capitals parted ways with Starc ahead of the December 16 auction
Australia's upcoming assignments include a home Test series against New Zealand, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Australia's Travis Head and Mitchell Starc will not feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season after opting out of the tournament to prioritise their international commitments and manage their workloads.
Both players were released by their respective franchises on Tuesday, November 17, ahead of the retention deadline.
Head, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Starc, part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad, were among the prominent names let go before the auction scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.
The decision comes amid a demanding period for Australian cricket, with the national team facing a packed Test calendar over the coming months.
Australia are scheduled to host New Zealand for a four-match Test series beginning in December, before travelling to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January. The schedule also includes the 150th anniversary Test in March.
With IPL 2027 set to follow these international assignments, the extended calendar leaves little room for the Australian players to manage their workloads.
The commitments do not end with the IPL window either, as the World Test Championship final, should Australia qualify, and the subsequent Ashes series in England are also on the horizon.
Head's absence will be a notable change for SRH, having formed a formidable opening combination with Abhishek Sharma. The Australian batter was one of the team's key players at the top of the order and was valued at Rs 14 crore.
Starc was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore. The left-arm fast bowler's participation had already been affected by workload considerations, with Cricket Australia managing his availability during IPL 2026.
He missed the first half of that season, and similar concerns surrounded his participation in the upcoming edition.
Their exits are part of the wider squad reshuffle ahead of the December auction, with franchises assessing their combinations and budgets before the next season.