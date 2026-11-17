Punjab Kings are reportedly set to release Nehal Wadhera ahead of the IPL 2027 auction
Wadhera managed just 65 runs in six innings during IPL 2026
CSK, KKR and GT could show interest in the left-handed batter
Punjab Kings could part ways with Nehal Wadhera ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, with the franchise reportedly preparing to make changes to its squad. The left-handed batter is among the names generating interest in the upcoming auction, and his potential release could attract attention from several teams looking to strengthen their middle order.
Wadhera was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crore at the 2025 auction and retained for the same amount ahead of the 2026 season. However, after an impressive campaign in 2025, the 26-year-old struggled to make a significant impact in the following edition. According to reports, PBKS are now considering releasing him before the auction.
Nehal Wadhera's IPL 2026 Struggles Could Cost Him PBKS Spot
Wadhera enjoyed a productive IPL 2025, scoring 369 runs in 16 matches and establishing himself as a dependable middle-order option. His ability to play attacking cricket and contribute in the finishing stages made him a valuable part of Punjab's batting unit.
However, the batter experienced a significant dip in form during IPL 2026, managing just 65 runs across six innings. The drop in numbers could be a major factor behind Punjab's reported decision to release him. He has scored 784 runs across four IPL seasons since making his debut in 2023.
CSK, KKR and GT Could Target Nehal Wadhera at IPL 2027 Auction
Despite his recent struggles, Wadhera could attract considerable interest if he enters the auction pool. According to the report, multiple franchises are monitoring his situation, with Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans emerging as possible destinations.
CSK could consider him as a middle-order option, particularly with changes expected in their squad. KKR may also look at Wadhera to strengthen their No. 4 or No. 5 position, while Gujarat Titans could explore him as an option if they make changes to their batting department.
With his previous IPL performances demonstrating his potential, Wadhera could have an opportunity to revive his career with a new franchise if Punjab Kings decide to release him.