Road Crash In Punjab Leaves Three Dead

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PTI
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State-owned Pepsu Road Transport Corporation bus traveling from Dhuri to Chandigarh hits a flyover structure and veers into a ditch on Wednesday morning

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Summary of this article

  • A state-owned PRTC bus heading to Chandigarh crashed into a flyover structure and veered off the road in Punjab's Sangrur district.

  • The accident resulted in 3 fatalities and left 24 passengers injured.

  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to provide free medical treatment to all victims.

Three passengers were killed and more than 20 others sustained injuries after a bus rammed into a wall of the flyover in Punjab's Sangrur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred when the state-owned Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus was heading to Chandigarh from Dhuri in Sangrur district.

A police official said three persons died in the accident.

Out of total 24 injured passengers, 15 were referred to a hospital in Patiala. Rest of them were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sangrur.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"The news of the tragic accident involving a PRTC bus in Sangrur is deeply distressing.Three precious lives have been lost in the accident, and 15 of the 24 injured individuals have been referred to Patiala. Instructions have been issued to the administration to ensure free medical treatment for all those affected," Mann said in a post on X.

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