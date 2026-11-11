Centre approves ₹2,390 crore Noida Metro expansion.
Five new stations planned across 8.449-km corridor.
Extension to improve access to offices and commercial hubs.
The Central government on Wednesday approved the extension of Noida Metro's Aqua Line by 8.449 km at a cost of ₹2,390 crore, paving the way for direct connectivity between Delhi Metro, Noida and Greater Noida West.
The 8.449-km expansion will run between Noida Sector 51 and Greater Noida Sector 4, with five elevated stations planned along the route. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval to the project.
Modi welcomed the decision in a post on X, calling it “good news” for residents of the two cities and pointing to the benefits of the new corridor.
“As Noida and Greater Noida grow, why should daily commutes become longer? Here is some good news for the people of Noida and Greater Noida!” PM Modi said.
He said the extension would make it easier for commuters to reach “offices, schools, hospitals and commercial hubs” while helping reduce traffic congestion and travel time. The corridor would also provide a “major boost to connectivity and ease of living,” he added.
Once completed, the extension will take the combined operational metro network in Noida and Greater Noida to 71.878 km.
It is also expected to make several shopping and business centres easier to reach, including Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall and commercial areas in Greater Noida's Sector 4. Commuters will also get better access to IKEA in Noida's Sector 51 and Anthurium Mall in Sector 73.
Better Connectivity To Offices, Transport Hubs And Residential Areas
The new stretch is aimed at areas where public transport options are currently limited. By linking these neighbourhoods to the existing metro network, the project is expected to make daily travel easier for residents and office-goers.
Several workplaces will also benefit from the extension. These include Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech in Sector 60, the Oil Industry Development Board in Sector 73 and Golden I commercial space in Greater Noida's Sector 4.
The government expects the new line to reduce dependence on private vehicles and other road transport. This could help ease traffic congestion, cut commuting time and improve road safety. More people using the metro could also mean lower carbon emissions than travel powered by fossil fuels.
The extension is also expected to improve access to major transport links, including Delhi airport, railway stations and bus depots. Better connections to offices and commercial centres could bring more business to areas around the new metro stations, the government said.