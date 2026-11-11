The campaign will run alongside a cycle rally planned by Congress MP and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who heads the party's campaign committee. Channi is due to begin his "Jawani Sambhal, Jatta" cycle yatra on November 12 to take the Congress message to voters in different Assembly constituencies. “Channi saab is our brother. With his programme, the message of the Congress will reach Punjab. We will do it together,” the Punjab LoP said.