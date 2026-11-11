Pargat Singh and Partap Singh Bajwa launched the Punjab Mangda Insaaf campaign at the party headquarters in Chandigarh
The Congress said the outreach will focus on farmers, youth unemployment, drug abuse, law and order and Punjab’s financial condition
Bajwa accused the AAP government of failing government employees, pensioners and other sections, including on the old pension scheme
Congress on Wednesday launched its "Punjab Mangda Insaaf" campaign to widen its reach, air public grievances and build its political push ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections due in early 2027. Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa launched the initiative at the party headquarters in Chandigarh.
The outreach will focus on farmers' concerns, youth unemployment, drug abuse, law and order, the state's financial condition and what the party says are failures of the Aam Aadmi Party government. Congress plans to use the campaign to build momentum before the next Assembly contest.
“We will speak about the fraud with government employees and pensioners by the AAP government, the old pension scheme not being implemented, the law and order situation and the poor financial health of the state,” Bajwa said according to PTI.
He also said the state government had fallen short on promises related to infrastructure, education and other public services. Bajwa further accused it of overlooking farmers, women and traders as Congress prepared to take those concerns across the state.
Bajwa also took aim at spending priorities tied to infrastructure. He referred to Arvind Kejriwal's earlier promise of Rs 54,000 crore each year for colleges, medical colleges and infrastructure work such as roads and bridges.
“Not even a single penny was given. We will ask Kejriwal where that money has gone,” he said.
Regional Outreach Plan
Congress plans a region-by-region push. Party leaders will hold separate events across Punjab's three main regions — Majha, Malwa and Doaba — to connect with people and understand what is bothering them.
Pargat Singh said the party wanted to reach every section of society through the campaign. “We will speak to every section of society under this campaign,” he said.
The campaign will run alongside a cycle rally planned by Congress MP and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who heads the party's campaign committee. Channi is due to begin his "Jawani Sambhal, Jatta" cycle yatra on November 12 to take the Congress message to voters in different Assembly constituencies. “Channi saab is our brother. With his programme, the message of the Congress will reach Punjab. We will do it together,” the Punjab LoP said.
The Congress has cast farmers' interests, employment, drug abuse and law and order as key themes in its run-up to the next Assembly elections. Through the 'Punjab Mangda Insaaf' campaign and related events, the party says it wants to deepen voter engagement and sharpen its challenge to the AAP government ahead of the 2027 contest.