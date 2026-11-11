Coachella 2027 Lineup Announced: Diljit Dosanjh To Perform Alongside Dua Lipa, Madonna, Jisoo

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Diljit Dosanjh is set to return to the Coachella music and arts festival in 2027. He will perform alongside Dua Lipa, Madonna and other international artistes

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Coachella 2027 Lineup Announced
Diljit Dosanjh to return to Coachella 2027, will perform alongside Dua Lipa, Madonna, Jisoo Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Diljit Dosanjh will once again return to Coachella next year.

  • The festival shared its lineup on Wednesday.

  • Dua Lipa, SZA, Madonna, Jisoo and Kehlani, among others, will perform.

Punjabi pop icon Diljit Dosanjh is set to return to Coachella in 2027. His debut Coachella performance was in 2023. The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is one of the most famous music events in the world, and takes place in Indio, California.

The Instagram handle of the festival on Wednesday (November 11) shared the Coachella 2027 lineup on its feed. Dua Lipa, Madonna, Kehlani and Jisoo, among others, will perform at the music festival.

Here's all you need to know about Coachella 2027.

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Coachella 2027 dates and venue

Coachella 2027 will be held over two weekends: from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18. The music festival will take place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, US. Diljit will perform on April 9 and April 16, headlined by pop sensation Dua Lipa.

Coachella 2027 full lineup

Alongside Dosanjh and Lipa, Coachella Music Festival 2027 will also see performances by Madonna, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Peggy Gou, Kehlani and Giorgio Moroder, among others.

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Tame Impala will headline Saturday, and SZA will close the festival on Sunday. The Saturday lineup also features Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Måneskin and NCT.

Sunday’s performers include BABYMONSTER, Kygo, Dom Dolla, Don Toliver, Empire of the Sun and Becky G. Daddy Yankee is also featured on the lineup, while Justice will play 'Blinded by the Lights' in their first-ever performance at the Bunker.

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Diljit Dosanjh scripted history with Coachella 2023

Diljit became the first Indian and the first Punjabi singer to impress the fans at Coachella in 2023. Clad in a traditional Punjabi outfit, he wowed everyone with his gig.

Soon after his performance, his friends and colleagues from the Indian entertainment industry congratulated him for scripting history at the music festival.

He shared the lineup with artistes including BLACKPINK, Björk, Bad Bunny, Charli XCX and Calvin Harris, among others.

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