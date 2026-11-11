India Vs New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra Headline Black Caps' Test Squad

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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New Zealand have announced their 14-member squad for the India Test series, with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell included despite recent injury concerns

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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra walks off the field after being bowled out by England's Shoaib Bashir via lbw on day four of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra return to New Zealand's squad for the two-Test series against India

  • Tom Latham will captain the 14-member Black Caps squad

  • Tom Blundell and Jacob Duffy are also included for the upcoming Test series

New Zealand have announced a strong 14-member squad for their upcoming two-match Test series against India, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra included despite recent injury concerns. Tom Latham will continue to lead the Black Caps, who will look to build on their impressive red-ball performances earlier this year.

The squad also features wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell, who is recovering from a quadriceps injury. All three players are targeting full fitness ahead of the opening Test, scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19.

Conway suffered a concussion following a collision with fast bowler Matt Henry during a training session ahead of the ongoing ODI series against India. Ravindra, meanwhile, has been recovering from a dislocated shoulder sustained during a promotional shoot in September.

Blundell is also working his way back from a quadriceps injury. New Zealand Cricket confirmed that the trio are aiming to be available for the opening encounter.

The return of Conway and Ravindra could provide considerable depth to New Zealand's batting lineup, while Blundell remains an important option behind the stumps.

Jacob Duffy Returns as New Zealand Make Squad Changes

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Fast bowler Jacob Duffy has earned a place in the squad after missing New Zealand's previous overseas assignments. However, Ben Sears, Zak Foulkes and Will O'Rourke have been left out due to injuries and recovery programmes.

The upcoming series will also be an important assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. New Zealand will host the opening Test in Wellington from November 19, followed by the second match in Christchurch from November 27.

New Zealand Squad for Test Series vs India

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

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