India Vs New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra Headline Black Caps' Test Squad

New Zealand have announced their 14-member squad for the India Test series, with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell included despite recent injury concerns

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra walks off the field after being bowled out by England's Shoaib Bashir via lbw on day four of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP