IPL Trade Update: SRH All-Rounder On His Way Out? GT Look For Reported Swap Deal With Sunrisers With England Cricketer

For Gujarat, who finished in the top two under Shubman Gill and reached the playoffs, he would add experience in the death overs. Banton, 27, was bought for INR 2 crore at the 2026 mini-auction but never played a game. A finger injury ruled him out in April, and Connor Esterhuizen was brought in as his replacement. For Hyderabad he would be a power-hitting wicketkeeper-batter, and the deal would give both sides a fresh start.