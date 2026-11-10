India Slams Chinese Influencers Filming Dhaka As Delhi, Calls It False Narrative

Another newspaper reported on July 6 that the number of Chinese nationals in Uttara’s Sector 12 had risen sharply and that filming had continued for several months. One resident told the newspaper, "We don't understand their language or what they are saying. We don't know why they come here. We see them moving along Tekpara Road and making videos." Another said, "They have been doing this continuously for three or four months. They go into every shop and record videos. We don't know what their real plan is." Bangladesh Pratidin also showed Chinese nationals recording in narrow lanes, residential neighbourhoods and local shops.