'No Option But To Face Death Sentence Verdcit,' Says Bangladesh Chief Prosecutor On Return Of Sheikh Hasina

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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On Monday, Hasina sought a fresh passport and National Identity Card from the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi, media reports stated

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Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Md Aminul Islam said Sheikh Hasina has no option but to face execution of the verdict if she returns to Bangladesh

  • Hasina sought a new passport and National Identity Card from the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi through her London-based lawyers

  • Dhaka rejected the request within hours and reiterated its demand that India extradite Hasina

Sheikh Hasina would have to face the death sentence if she returns to Bangladesh, the chief prosecutor of the country’s international crimes tribunal said on Tuesday, AFP reported. In August 2026, the former prime minister said she planned to return in December.

Sheikh Hasina has no option but to face the execution of the verdict,” Md Aminul Islam told AFP.

On Monday, Hasina sought a fresh passport and National Identity Card from the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi, media reports stated. Her London-based lawyers sent the request. Dhaka turned it down within hours and repeated its call for India to extradite her.

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Flight And Verdict

After her removal in August 2024, Hasina left for India amid the mass uprising in Bangladesh. A tribunal later handed her a death sentence for crimes against humanity linked to the alleged 2024 crackdown on protesters.

She has said the possibility of prison or death would not stop her. “I may be sent to prison or be killed, but fear cannot decide my duty to the people,” she said.

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Hasina told Reuters she intends to go back and surrender before a court.

Prosecutor Challenges Intent

Aminul questioned Hasina’s intentions to return. “If she genuinely wanted to return to Bangladesh, she would have come back while the trial was ongoing and faced the case. She would also have returned within 30 days of the publication of the verdict to file an appeal,” he said, The Daily Star reported.

The Bangladesh prosecutor added that the law does not allow travel papers for a person under a death sentence. Referring to the Bangladesh Passport Order, 1973, he said Articles 6 and 7 bar passports for convicted people, especially those jailed for at least two years for offences involving moral turpitude.

Aminul said crimes against humanity are covered by that rule. He also said Hasina did not file the request herself and added, "If she genuinely wants to return, she should make a written request to the Indian government seeking her return under the extradition treaty."

Letter And Rejection

Matrix Chambers, Hasina’s London based lawyers, reportedly wrote to Preeti Rahman, the acting high commissioner at the Bangladeshi mission. The letter said, “In view of the reported revocation of her existing Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID) by the Interim Government and other authorities, I respectfully request that you take the necessary steps to issue a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card for our client.”

It added, “Our request is made on the basis of her Bangladeshi nationality in accordance with any obligations arising under the laws of Bangladesh as well as any applicable obligations arising under international human rights instruments,” and asked the mission to provide details of the formalities and documentation “required to expeditiously process the applications”.

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India Bangladesh Strain

New Delhi and Dhaka have been at odds since Hasina went to India after her removal. Dhaka has kept pressing for her extradition, while India says it is examining the requests.

Ties have worsened since the February 2026 elections brought Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to power. He has stayed away from major regional gatherings, including the BRICS summit in New Delhi, even as both sides continue to make diplomatic overtures.

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