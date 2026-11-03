India Says It Wants ‘Constructive’ Bangladesh Ties, Keeps PM Tarique Rahman Invite Open

The Ministry of External Affairs says India’s invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit remains open, with no dates announced
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi wants a positive, forward-looking and constructive relationship with Dhaka
The remarks come as garment workers’ protests continue in Bangladesh, with the government’s newly formed minimum wage board beginning its work
India has reiterated its invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit, saying it wants to build a “positive, forward-looking and constructive relationship” with Dhaka, amid questions over why the proposed trip has not taken place.
Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had already extended an invitation to Rahman and would announce further developments when available.
“We've already invited, extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit India. And we have already invited and we'll see as and when, if there is an update, I will keep you informed,” Jaiswal said.
The remarks came in response to a question about why Rahman had not visited India despite expectations of a bilateral engagement following the formation of his government. Jaiswal did not specify a reason for the delay or indicate a date for the visit.
Garment Workers' Protests
Asked about the ongoing garment workers' protests in Bangladesh and their potential implications for bilateral relations, Jaiswal said India was following developments in the neighbouring country.
“There have been developments there and we continue to follow those developments,” he said, adding that New Delhi wanted to work towards a “positive, forward-looking and a constructive relationship” with Dhaka.
The protests have spread across industrial areas in Dhaka and Gazipur, with workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000. Clashes with police, road blockades and vandalism prompted the deployment of Border Guard Bangladesh personnel and the closure of several factories.
Bangladesh's government has constituted a six-member minimum wage board and held discussions with garment industry representatives to address the unrest. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on November 3 that the government would consider workers' living costs while determining revised wages.
Invitation And Diplomatic Engagement
India's invitation to Rahman was extended after he assumed office in February 2026. New Delhi had also invited him to attend the BRICS outreach session in his capacity as chair of BIMSTEC.
In August, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Rahman and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings, reiterating India's willingness to pursue constructive engagement.
The proposed visit has also been discussed in Dhaka. Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir had said in October that the trip should take place in a conducive atmosphere, with preparatory discussions conducted through official channels.
Jaiswal's latest remarks indicate that the invitation remains open, but no dates have been finalised. Both governments will continue to coordinate through diplomatic channels before any bilateral visit is announced.