India Says It Wants ‘Constructive’ Bangladesh Ties, Keeps PM Tarique Rahman Invite Open

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

New Delhi says dates for the bilateral visit will be worked out through diplomatic channels, as garment-sector protests and political tensions add to the challenges facing India-Bangladesh relations.

image Prefer on Google
India Says It Wants ‘Constructive’ Bangladesh Ties, Keeps PM Tarique Rahman Invite Open
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal File Photo | PTI
Summary of this article

  • The Ministry of External Affairs says India’s invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit remains open, with no dates announced

  • MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi wants a positive, forward-looking and constructive relationship with Dhaka

  • The remarks come as garment workers’ protests continue in Bangladesh, with the government’s newly formed minimum wage board beginning its work

India has reiterated its invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit, saying it wants to build a “positive, forward-looking and constructive relationship” with Dhaka, amid questions over why the proposed trip has not taken place.

Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had already extended an invitation to Rahman and would announce further developments when available.

“We've already invited, extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit India. And we have already invited and we'll see as and when, if there is an update, I will keep you informed,” Jaiswal said.

The remarks came in response to a question about why Rahman had not visited India despite expectations of a bilateral engagement following the formation of his government. Jaiswal did not specify a reason for the delay or indicate a date for the visit.

Tear Gas, Bricks And A 30,000 Taka Demand: Bangladesh’s Garment Workers Revolt Against Poverty Pay

By Outlook News Desk

Garment Workers' Protests

Asked about the ongoing garment workers' protests in Bangladesh and their potential implications for bilateral relations, Jaiswal said India was following developments in the neighbouring country.

Related Content
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats on Day 1 of the Test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India on Saturday, June 6, 2026. - AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman - | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina - Photo: AP
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal - MEA/Youtube

“There have been developments there and we continue to follow those developments,” he said, adding that New Delhi wanted to work towards a “positive, forward-looking and a constructive relationship” with Dhaka.

The protests have spread across industrial areas in Dhaka and Gazipur, with workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000. Clashes with police, road blockades and vandalism prompted the deployment of Border Guard Bangladesh personnel and the closure of several factories.

Bangladesh's government has constituted a six-member minimum wage board and held discussions with garment industry representatives to address the unrest. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on November 3 that the government would consider workers' living costs while determining revised wages.

Tarique Rahman’s India Visit Requires ‘Conducive’ Atmosphere, Says Bangladesh Minister

By Outlook News Desk

Invitation And Diplomatic Engagement

India's invitation to Rahman was extended after he assumed office in February 2026. New Delhi had also invited him to attend the BRICS outreach session in his capacity as chair of BIMSTEC.

In August, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Rahman and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings, reiterating India's willingness to pursue constructive engagement.

The proposed visit has also been discussed in Dhaka. Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir had said in October that the trip should take place in a conducive atmosphere, with preparatory discussions conducted through official channels.

Jaiswal's latest remarks indicate that the invitation remains open, but no dates have been finalised. Both governments will continue to coordinate through diplomatic channels before any bilateral visit is announced.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories