Saudi Arabia Reports Fresh Drone Interception As US Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Makkah region on Tuesday, but did not disclose its origin or intended target
The interception followed limited US strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, which American officials described as defensive measures against Iranian forces threatening US assets
Saudi Arabia has reported further drone and missile interceptions in recent days, including two drones over Riyadh and a ballistic missile targeting its southern region
Saudi Arabia's military coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Makkah region on Tuesday, hours after the United States carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement posted on X. He did not disclose the drone's origin, intended target or whether the incident caused any damage or casualties, Arab News reported.
The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions following the US strikes on Qeshm Island, which American officials described as limited defensive operations targeting Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against US assets.
A US official told Reuters that the strikes did not constitute a resumption of major combat operations against Iran.
More Interceptions
The latest incident follows separate drone and missile interceptions reported by Saudi authorities over the previous two days.
On Monday two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh region.
The coalition also reported intercepting and destroying a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia's southern region on Monday. The announcement followed early warnings issued by Saudi Civil Defence in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Taif and Najran.
Similarly on October 30, the coalition had specifically attributed a separate drone intercepted over the Makkah region to the Houthis. However, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree denied conducting any operation against Saudi territory that day, calling the coalition's claim false.
Regional Security Concerns
Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, discussed bilateral defence cooperation on Monday and condemned attacks attributed to the Houthis against the kingdom.
The latest interception also comes as Washington and Tehran face renewed uncertainty over the conflict and diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement. Qeshm Island, located near the Strait of Hormuz, has become a strategically important location in the confrontation.