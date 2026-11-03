Saudi Arabia Reports Fresh Drone Interception As US Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

The interception was reported hours after US forces carried out limited strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, as Saudi Arabia faces continued drone and missile threats amid rising regional tensions.

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Saudi Arabia Reports Fresh Drone Interception As US Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island
Aerial view of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Makkah region on Tuesday, but did not disclose its origin or intended target

  • The interception followed limited US strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, which American officials described as defensive measures against Iranian forces threatening US assets

  • Saudi Arabia has reported further drone and missile interceptions in recent days, including two drones over Riyadh and a ballistic missile targeting its southern region

Saudi Arabia's military coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Makkah region on Tuesday, hours after the United States carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement posted on X. He did not disclose the drone's origin, intended target or whether the incident caused any damage or casualties, Arab News reported.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions following the US strikes on Qeshm Island, which American officials described as limited defensive operations targeting Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against US assets.

A US official told Reuters that the strikes did not constitute a resumption of major combat operations against Iran.

US Warns Of Missile, Drone Threats In Saudi Arabia As Houthi Attacks Escalate

By Outlook News Desk

More Interceptions

The latest incident follows separate drone and missile interceptions reported by Saudi authorities over the previous two days.

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On Monday two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh region.

The coalition also reported intercepting and destroying a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia's southern region on Monday. The announcement followed early warnings issued by Saudi Civil Defence in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Taif and Najran.

Similarly on October 30, the coalition had specifically attributed a separate drone intercepted over the Makkah region to the Houthis. However, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree denied conducting any operation against Saudi territory that day, calling the coalition's claim false.

Iran Will “Respond Forcefully” After Reported US Strikes On Qeshm Island, Threatens Retaliation

By Outlook News Desk

Regional Security Concerns

Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, discussed bilateral defence cooperation on Monday and condemned attacks attributed to the Houthis against the kingdom.

The latest interception also comes as Washington and Tehran face renewed uncertainty over the conflict and diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement. Qeshm Island, located near the Strait of Hormuz, has become a strategically important location in the confrontation.

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