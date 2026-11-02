Al Mayeda, a Marshall Islands-flagged LNG tanker, was attacked in the Arabian Gulf while sailing from Qatar to Pakistan
Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the vessel was hit by a projectile and all 25 crew members were safe
Nakilat said the tanker was struck by unidentified objects, remained operational and showed no environmental damage
Unidentified objects hit a Pakistan-bound LNG tanker in the Arabian Gulf on October 30, renewing worries over shipping security and energy supplies as the regional conflict drags on. The Marshall Islands-flagged Al Mayeda was sailing from Qatar to Pakistan when it was attacked, Bloomberg reported.
Iranian authorities had cleared the tanker just hours earlier, the report said. Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the vessel was hit in a projectile attack and that all 25 crew members, including six Indian nationals, were safe.
Ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic later showed the vessel turning back toward the Persian Gulf. The attack has added to worries around one of the world’s most sensitive energy corridors.
Vessel And Crew Status
Qatar Gas Transport Company, also known as Nakilat, said Al Mayeda was struck by unidentified objects while it crossed the Arabian Gulf. The company said no crew member was hurt, no pollution was reported and the ship was still working.
The company said it was still assessing the damage. It is not yet clear if Al Mayeda will continue to Pakistan or if the LNG shipment will arrive at its planned destination.
Regional Condemnation And Warning
Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the strike and warned it could threaten maritime security, regional stability and global energy supplies. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said authorities were investigating the incident and those responsible.
Qatar also said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures under international law and the UN Charter to protect its assets, vessels and crews. The ministry warned that attacks on energy carriers could have serious environmental consequences, including risks to the marine environment and water security in the region.
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the GCC, also condemned the attack. “Targeting energy tankers represents a dangerous escalation that undermines the security of the region and endangers lives, properties, and the movement of the global economy,” the GCC Secretariat said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its opposition to violations threatening maritime navigation and global energy supplies and called for urgent international action to protect shipping and trade and uphold international law.
Pakistan's LNG Route
Over the past month, Pakistan has relied on diplomatic engagement with Iran to secure safe passage for Qatari LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier vessels crossed the waterway into the Gulf of Oman after Islamabad secured clearance from Tehran, the report stated.
The attack on Al Mayeda could complicate those arrangements as Pakistan continues to grapple with energy shortages linked to the regional conflict. According to the report, if the cargo does not reach Pakistan, the country may have to buy replacement LNG from the spot market, where prices have risen to more than three times their pre-war levels.
LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz were running at around 30 per cent of pre-war volumes in October. Qatar has kept exports moving through the waterway since September, including by using older vessels to cut added insurance costs tied to hazardous crossings.