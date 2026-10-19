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A New Defence Hub In The Gulf? Qatar Signals Partnership With Regional And Western Allies

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

Doha is reviewing its military capabilities, with air defence, counter-drone systems, cybersecurity and electronic warfare among its priorities as it seeks to strengthen regional security cooperation.

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Qatar Signals Partnership With Regional And Western Allies
Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, speaks at the Global Security Forum in Doha on October 19, 2026 | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Qatar says it will soon announce a new regional defence partnership, although the participating regional country has not been named

  • The initiative is expected to strengthen local defence capabilities, including protection against ballistic missiles and drones, alongside cybersecurity and other technologies

  • Qatar is also working with partners including the US, UK and France, as regional conflict and threats to energy infrastructure increase pressure on Gulf security

Qatar will soon announce a new regional defence partnership aimed at strengthening its military capabilities, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani said on Monday, without naming the countries involved or disclosing details of the proposed arrangement.

“I’m happy to announce today that soon we’re going to announce a new partnership,” Sheikh Saoud said at the eighth Global Security Forum in Doha. He said regional partners would work together to establish the defence initiative.

The announcement comes as Qatar reviews its defence requirements amid changing regional security conditions. Sheikh Saoud said the country had recently assessed its capabilities, identifying air defence, counter-drone measures, cybersecurity and electronic warfare as priority areas.

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Defence Priorities

Qatar’s proposed partnership comes amid growing emphasis on military coordination and technological capabilities across the region. The minister did not specify whether the arrangement would involve joint military exercises, intelligence-sharing, equipment procurement or a formal collective-defence commitment.

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The 2026 Global Security Forum, running from October 19 to 21 in Doha, is being held under the theme “The Future of Alliances”. The forum brings together senior officials and security experts to discuss changing international alignments and cooperation amid geopolitical tensions.

Qatar has also been pursuing defence cooperation with partners outside the Gulf. In September, Sheikh Saoud met UK Defence Secretary John Healey in London, where the two sides signed an extension of their defence cooperation agreement, according to state news media.

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Regional Engagement

On October 4, Sheikh Saoud met Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing in Doha. Singapore’s Defence Ministry said the two discussed security developments in the Middle East and Southeast Asia and agreed to expand cooperation through professional exchanges and the sharing of geopolitical assessments and lessons from recent conflicts.

The meetings illustrate Qatar’s ongoing defence engagement with international partners, although neither government has identified the UK or Singapore as participants in the proposed regional initiative.

Qatar has also hosted the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference, which concluded in January with more than 70 agreements, contracts and memoranda of understanding valued at over QAR 18.5 billion, according to the government’s communications office.

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