Who Is Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, The Indian Navy Veteran Still In Qatar Jail?

Commander Purnendu Tiwari was one of eight former Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar in 2022; seven returned to India in February 2024 after their sentences were commuted and they were pardoned.
The MEA says Tiwari remains in Qatar because of a separate case in which Qatar’s Court of Cassation sentenced him in February 2026, reportedly over financial irregularities linked to his former employer.
Tiwari’s family disputes the account and has raised concerns about his prolonged detention and health, while India says it is pursuing a pardon and providing consular assistance.
Commander Purnendu Tiwari, one of eight former Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar in 2022, remains in the Gulf country more than two years after seven of his fellow veterans returned to India in February 2024.
Tiwari was among the eight whose death sentences were commuted in 2023, but the Ministry of External Affairs says his continued detention is linked to a separate case in which he was sentenced by Qatar’s Court of Cassation in February 2026.
Who Is Cdr Purnendu Tiwari?
Tiwari is a retired Indian Navy commander who served as a navigation specialist in the Navy’s executive branch. During his career, he commanded INS Magar and served as the fleet navigating officer of the Navy’s Eastern Fleet.
After taking voluntary retirement, he worked in the private sector and later moved to Qatar, where he became managing director of Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a company that provided training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces.
Tiwari was also the first Armed Forces veteran to receive the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, which he was presented in 2019 by then President Ram Nath Kovind. He later trained Singapore naval personnel before moving to Qatar.
Why Is Tiwari Still In Qatar?
Tiwari and seven other former Navy personnel were arrested by Qatari authorities in August 2022 while working for Dahra Global. The men were tried on charges that were not publicly disclosed at the time and were sentenced to death in October 2023.
Qatar's Court of Appeal later commuted the sentences to prison terms ranging from three to 25 years. In February 2024, seven of the eight were released and returned to India. Tiwari remained in Doha.
The reason for his continued detention has since become a point of dispute. The MEA said Tiwari's current imprisonment is unrelated to the earlier case involving the eight veterans.
According to the government, he was sentenced by Qatar's Court of Cassation in a separate case involving financial irregularities linked to his former employer. The government says it has taken up his case for a pardon and that Indian embassy officials have met him in jail and remain in contact with his family.
His sister, Meetu Bhargava, has alleged that the cases against him were effectively connected and accused the government of failing to secure his return. She has also raised concerns about his health and prolonged incarceration. The government, however, maintains that the case in which he was sentenced is separate from the proceedings that led to the release of the other seven veterans.
The distinction between the two cases is central to Tiwari's continued detention. The MEA has repeatedly stressed that the February 2026 conviction should not be conflated with the earlier case involving all eight veterans. In the separate proceedings, Tiwari was sentenced alongside the Omani owner of the company and a Qatari official, according to the media reports.
Earlier on January 9, the MEA said during a press briefing, “Purnendu Tiwary was arrested last month in a case ongoing in Qatar. Others have also been arrested, but they are of other nationalities. Our embassy is in touch with Commander Tiwari and his family and is providing all possible consular assistance. As the arrest followed a court verdict and the matter is sub judice, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”
Nearly two years after seven of his fellow Navy veterans returned home, Tiwari's case remains unresolved, caught between two competing narratives. With India continuing to press for a pardon and his sister publicly campaigning for his release, the question of when, or whether, Tiwari will follow his colleagues home remains open.