PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome By Indian Diaspora In Doha; Meets The Emir Of Qatar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Qatar's capital, Doha, late Wednesday night, following the release of eight former Indian Navy officers in an alleged spying case. The visit gains importance as the officers, previously sentenced to death by Qatar in November 2023, returned to India on February 12 after New Delhi's appeal led to the dropping of accusations against them.
During his visit, the PM had a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and attended a dinner that was held in his honour.
The Prime Minister also engaged in discussions with Qatari officials, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, finance, and technology, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Modi's arrival in Qatar followed his successful visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he inaugurated the country's first Hindu temple, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, and addressed the 'Ahlan Modi' event.
Upon his arrival at the airport, Modi was welcomed by Qatar's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.
Subsequently, the Prime Minister received a warm reception from the Indian community outside his hotel in Doha, with people chanting slogans "Modi Modi" and presenting gifts to the Prime Minister.
"Furthering India-Qatar partnership! PM Narendra Modi held a fruitful meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, PM and FM of Qatar in Doha. Discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, finance among others," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
The Prime Minister last visited Qatar in 2016. Qatar's Emir paid a visit to India in 2015.
India and Qatar’s diplomatic ties have strengthened in the past few years and trade has been the central tenet of their relationship. In 2023, India and Qatar marked 50 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between both countries.