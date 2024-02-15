PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome By Indian Diaspora In Doha; Meets The Emir Of Qatar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Qatar's capital, Doha, late Wednesday night, following the release of eight former Indian Navy officers in an alleged spying case. The visit gains importance as the officers, previously sentenced to death by Qatar in November 2023, returned to India on February 12 after New Delhi's appeal led to the dropping of accusations against them.

During his visit, the PM had a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and attended a dinner that was held in his honour.