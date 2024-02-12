Death sentence handed

Following the court ruling where the navy personnel was handed a death sentence, Indian government swiftly responded saying they were "deeply shocked" and would take up the verdict with Qatari authorities.

“We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

"We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities.”

Death sentence commuted

On November 23, a Qatari court accepted an appeal filed by the Indian government in relation to the death sentence and agreed to commute their sentences.

They were, however, given prison terms of varying lengths, from three years to 25 years. The navy veterans were told they had 60 days to appeal the prison terms before the Court of Cassation, the highest court in Qatar.

The MEA spokesperson Ravinder Jaiswal, in January, said the ministry had a copy of the court orders, which were confidential in nature and the legal team was working on their next course of action.

“The legal team has got 60 days to file an appeal in the Court of Cassation, which is the highest court in Qatar. Our legal team is working on this issue, to decide the next course of action, and we are in touch with the families and the legal team,” he had said.