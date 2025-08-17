PMO To Relocate To Executive Enclave Next Month

The North Block and South Block, the hub of the Indian government for almost 80 years, will become a public museum when major offices are moved to new buildings.

Outlook News Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), currently housed in the South Block, is scheduled to relocate to the Executive Enclave next month. 

According to NDTV, under the Central Vista project, the Executive Enclave is prepared to accommodate the PMO and other high-level government agencies. In addition to the PMO, the Executive Enclave houses the National Security Council Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat, and a conference centre. Additionally, the Prime Minister's home is nearer to the new PMO.

Reportedly, space limitations were the main reason why new office buildings had to be built. There were no contemporary amenities in the old structures. It was believed that the Indian government required new structures to match its reputation as a rising economic force.

Previously, the Prime Minister opened Kartavya Bhavan-3 this month, which housed the Home Affairs and Personnel ministries.  The Prime Minister stated in his speech following the building's inauguration that India's administrative apparatus had used buildings built during the British colonial era.  He discussed the unfavourable working circumstances in these dilapidated structures, which are devoid of sufficient room, ventilation, and illumination.  He added that it is hard to comprehend how a significant ministry like the Ministry of Home Affairs operated out of a single building with inadequate infrastructure for almost a century.

According to officials, the new PMO may choose a new moniker that follows the CeCentre's practice of calling all Central Vista projects.  The new PMO may be named to embody the idea of sewa (service), according to reports.  In his inaugural speech to the PMO following his third term in office, the prime minister expressed his desire for the PMO to develop into a venue for public service.  "You should make the PMO 'people's PMO.  He declared, "It can't be Modi's PMO."

The North Block and South Block, which served as the Indian government's nerve centre for almost 80 years, will be transformed into a public museum known as the "Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya" as a result of the relocation of important offices to new structures.  

The government claims that the National Museum and the Louvre Museum have signed an agreement to collaborate on the museum's growth.  "This project (is) aimed at showcasing India's cultural heritage - a celebration of timeless & eternal India to explore our proud past, illuminate the present & imagine the bright future," the ministry stated.

