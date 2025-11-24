Modi Returns After G20, IBSA Summits; Pushes Human-Centric Tech and UNSC Reform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after a three-day visit to South Africa for the G20 and IBSA summits.
He urged a global consensus to prevent AI misuse and said technologies must remain human-centric, not finance-centric.
Modi met several world leaders and stressed that reforms to global governance bodies, including the UN Security Council, are now an urgent necessity.
Following a three-day trip to South Africa for the G20 and IBSA summits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Monday.
Modi called for crucial technologies to be human-centric rather than finance-centric at the G20 Leaders Summit and advocated for a global consensus to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence.
The prime minister of South Africa, Brazil, and India stated that the troika should send a clear message for changes to global governance institutions and that the reform of the UN Security Council was no longer a choice but a requirement during the leaders' summit.
"The successful Johannesburg G20 will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet," Modi said in a post on X on Sunday.
"My meetings and interactions with world leaders were very fruitful and will deepen India's bilateral linkages with various nations. I'd like to thank the wonderful people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa and the Government of South Africa for organising the Summit," Modi said.
Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and his British counterpart Keir Starmer in Johannesburg.