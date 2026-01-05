Fulham 2-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Late Harrison Reed Corker Rescues Draw For Cottagers
Harrison Reed scored a spectacular goal in stoppage time to earn Fulham a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (January 4, 2026). The substitute let fly from around 25 yards to beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in the seventh minute of time added on at Craven Cottage. Liverpool fans were still celebrating after Cody Gakpo had scored what looked like a late winner in the 94th. But they were left stunned by Reed's near instant response once play resumed. The result saw defending champion Liverpool drop yet more points in what has been a difficult second campaign for coach Arne Slot. The Merseyside club is fourth in the standings - 14 points behind first-placed Arsenal.
