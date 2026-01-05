Zubeen Garg Death Case: Financial Motive Behind Death, Ex-Manager Accused: SIT

In its plea, the SIT warned that Sharma and his business partner, Chetan Dhirasaria, could liquidate the assets if immediate action is not taken.

Zubeen Garg’s Death
As per a report cited by the SIT before the Kamrup (Metro) sessions court, Sharma is accused of diverting the embezzled money to invest approximately Rs 1.10 crore in a packaged drinking water venture. Photo: X
  1. The SIT has told a court that Assamese singer Zubeen Garg’s murder was driven by a financial motive, alleging that his former manager Siddharth Sharma embezzled crores from him and killed him to retain the money.

  2. Investigators claim the embezzled funds were used to invest about Rs 1.10 crore in the Mahabir Aqua Water Plant in Assam, and have sought attachment of the property to prevent liquidation of assets.

  3. The court has issued notices to Sharma and his business partner, asking them to explain why the property should not be attached, while the SIT continues to probe Garg’s death, initially reported as an accident in Singapore.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of noted Assamese musician Zubeen Garg has told a court that the killing was primarily driven by financial motives.

According to investigators, Garg’s former manager, Siddharth Sharma, allegedly embezzled several crores of rupees from the singer and later murdered him to retain control over the funds.

As per a report cited by the SIT before the Kamrup (Metro) sessions court, Sharma is accused of diverting the embezzled money to invest approximately Rs 1.10 crore in a packaged drinking water venture. The investment was reportedly made in the Mahabir Aqua Water Plant, located in the Chatabari Industrial Area of Chaygaon.

Dr. Rosie Kalita, chief investigating officer of the SIT, informed the court that the financial investment formed the core motive behind what investigators have described as a premeditated murder. The SIT has filed a petition under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking attachment and forfeiture of the water plant.

In its plea, the SIT warned that Sharma and his business partner, Chetan Dhirasaria, could liquidate the assets if immediate action is not taken. Investigators said such a move could adversely affect any future compensation that may be awarded by the court to the victim.

After hearing the submission, Sessions Judge Gautam Baruah issued notices to Siddharth Sharma and Dhirasaria, directing them to explain why the property should not be attached. The court has asked both parties to submit their responses by January 17.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most popular and influential singers, died at the age of 52 in what was initially reported as a scuba diving accident in Singapore. The SIT’s findings have since cast serious doubts over the circumstances surrounding his death.

