Zubeen Garg Death Case: Trial Starts, Assam Court Sets January 3 Hearing

Trial of seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case began in a Kamrup (Metro) court on Monday.
The court fixed January 3, 2026, to consider framing of charges in the case.
The SIT has filed charges ranging from murder to conspiracy against the accused.
The trial of seven accused in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg commenced on Monday before the Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court, with all the accused appearing through video-conferencing, according to PTI.
After verifying the identities of the accused virtually, the court fixed January 3, 2026, as the next date of hearing. On that day, it will take up the matter of framing of charges, a senior lawyer said. The court will also seek the production of the accused, either physically or online, to ask whether they plead guilty or choose to face trial, he added.
Garg had travelled to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF), where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19, PTI reported.
Those appearing from Baksa Jail included NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. Musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta joined the proceedings online from Haflong Jail, according to PTI.
The hearing was attended by the singer’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, who later told reporters that the family has full faith in the judiciary.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has charged Mahanta, Sharma, Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta with murder in the chargesheet submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on December 12, PTI reported.
Sandipan Garg, the singer’s cousin and a suspended Assam Police officer, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The two PSOs have been booked for criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust for allegedly misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.
(With inputs from PTI)