Goa Court Acquits BJP Minister Atanasio Monserrate In Decade-Old Rape Case

Goa court acquits BJP revenue minister Atanasio Monserrate of 2016 rape charges.
Allegations involved a girl claiming she was sold, drugged, and assaulted by then St Cruz MLA.
Trial examined 40 witnesses after 250-page chargesheet, with charges shifting from Goa Children’s Act to IPC post-ossification test.
A Goa special court has acquitted BJP minister Atanasio Monserrate of all charges in a rape case dating back to 2016, where he was accused of assaulting a teenage girl.
According to PTI, Monserrate, who holds the revenue portfolio, was booked nearly a decade ago for allegedly raping a minor. Special Judge Irshad Agha cleared the minister on Wednesday.
As per the FIR registered by the Goa police, a minor girl had alleged that she was sold to then St Cruz MLA Monserrate who drugged and raped her.
PTI reported that the case was initially registered against the minister under the Goa Children’s Act. Later, the charge was dropped and sections under the Indian Penal Code were invoked after an ossification test indicated that she was above 16 years of age.
The case was tried before the district court after the police filed a 250-page chargesheet against him. Reported PTI, a total of 40 witnesses were examined during the trial.
(With inputs from PTI)