Kuldeep Sengar Seeks SC Bail In Unnao Rape Survivor's Father Custodial Death Case

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has filed a bail plea in the Supreme Court in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.
The apex court will hear the matter on Monday after Delhi HC refused to suspend his 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence.
Trial court imposed maximum sentence for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, stating no leniency for killing the family's sole bread earner.
Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar has approached the Supreme Court for bail in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father, with the apex court set to hear his plea on Monday.
According to PTI, the Delhi High Court on 19 January refused to suspend Sengar's 10-year jail term in the case, citing delays in the trial that were partly due to multiple applications filed by him.
PTI reported that on 13 March 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment by a trial court, along with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the case. The trial court had said "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's "sole bread earner".
The trial court, which did not hold the accused guilty of murder in the father's case, awarded him the maximum sentence for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after holding that there was no intention to kill.
Sengar's appeals in the main rape case against the December 2019 judgement convicting him and sentencing him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life, as well as the father's case, are pending in the high court.
According to PTI, his sentence was suspended by the high court on 23 December 2025, till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. The Supreme Court stayed the suspension on 29 December 2025.
(With inputs from PTI)