Vishal Dadlani Slams Chattisgarh HC's Rape Case Verdict: 'Someone Is Clearly Running A Rapist Bachaao Abhiyaan'

About the rape case

The case is from May 21, 2004, in Dhamtari district, Chhattisgarh. According to the prosecution, the accused forcibly took the victim to his house, stripped her, and tried to have sexual intercourse against her will. The victim was allegedly locked inside a room, her hands and feet tied, and a cloth stuffed into her mouth. She was rescued by her mother. In 2005, the trial court convicted the accused under Sections 376(1) and 342 of the IPC and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment for rape, along with six months for wrongful confinement.