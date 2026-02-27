Rhythm Of A Flower: Amit Dutta Merges A Singer's Breath With Cinematic Cadence

Rhythm of a Flower is a convergence of the rhythm of a blooming flower, the breathing patterns of the singer and the very pace of the cinematic movement. In this work, silence is not the absence of music, but rather the womb from which new ragas are born. Just as a musician listens intently for the perfect note, the camera waits for the image to speak to it. This is where the beauty of this film lies. It reminds us of the way Mani Kaul edited his films—like composing music, moving a shot along the timeline, beyond logic, meaning or chronology, till it finds its right place, in terms of mood and rhythm. (“And I know that when the shot finds its place, it has a quality of holding you”).